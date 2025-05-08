Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Objective pain score? Here’s the problem with that

By Laurenz Casser, Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow, University of Sheffield
Are you in pain? Are you sure? On a scale from zero to ten, where zero is no pain at all and ten is the worst pain imaginable, how much pain is it?

Invitations to rate your pain on some arbitrary scale of numerals, or on a display of smiley faces that range from happy to sad (if you’re a child), remain the standard ways of assessing people’s pain. If a doctor wants to know how much pain their patient is in, that’s how they’ll try to find out. And they do this for good reason: no one knows a person’s pain better than the person whose pain it is.

And yet, ratings like these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuba revokes conditional release of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro
~ David Attenborough’s Ocean reveals how bottom trawling is hurting sealife in horrifying detail
~ How Canada can turn tariff tensions into a global affordable housing alliance
~ Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza could open the door for annexation of the West Bank
~ What does Netanyahu’s plan for ‘conquering’ Gaza mean for Israel, Palestine and their neighbours? Expert Q&A
~ Israel’s peace movement offers a ray of hope amid the pain of Gaza conflict
~ Donald Trump has reduced tariffs on British metals and cars, but how important is this trade deal? Experts react
~ Four records that embody the joy of the double album – from the Beatles to Outkast
~ A beginner’s guide to vegan fashion (and how to spot ‘greenwashing’)
~ How Tove Jansson’s Moomins illustrations taught us to imagine, resist and belong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter