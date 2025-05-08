Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keep calm and carry on buying: how Ukrainian consumers are hitting back at Russia

By Cristina Galalae, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, The Open University
Eva Kipnis, Professor of Marketing, University of Bradford
Nataliia Pysarenko, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Exeter
Political conflicts and global tensions always affect people on the ground and across borders. Unable to influence events such as the ongoing war against Ukraine or proposed sweeping US tariffs, people turn to whatever resources are available for defending their livelihoods, institutions and communities.

This explains the recent surge of boycotts and “buycotts” where…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuba revokes conditional release of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro
~ David Attenborough’s Ocean reveals how bottom trawling is hurting sealife in horrifying detail
~ How Canada can turn tariff tensions into a global affordable housing alliance
~ Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza could open the door for annexation of the West Bank
~ What does Netanyahu’s plan for ‘conquering’ Gaza mean for Israel, Palestine and their neighbours? Expert Q&A
~ Israel’s peace movement offers a ray of hope amid the pain of Gaza conflict
~ Donald Trump has reduced tariffs on British metals and cars, but how important is this trade deal? Experts react
~ Four records that embody the joy of the double album – from the Beatles to Outkast
~ Objective pain score? Here’s the problem with that
~ A beginner’s guide to vegan fashion (and how to spot ‘greenwashing’)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter