Human Rights Observatory

How to make your apology more effective – new research

By Shiri Lev-Ari, Reader in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
It can be difficult to find the right words to show you really mean it when you apologise. But there are linguistic cues you can use to get your message across. My recent research suggests that the length of the words that we choose influences how sincere the apology seems.

Apologies are often described as “cheap talk” – anyone can say they’re sorry, regardless of how they actually feel. But apologies work. Research shows that people feel better and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
