Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Girls’ voices are needed to tackle misogyny and the manosphere – but they are being ignored

By Chiara Fehr, PhD Candidate in Gender and Sexuality Studies, UCL
Jessica Ringrose, Professor of the Sociology of Gender and Education, Institute of Education, UCL
The Netflix series Adolescence has sparked important conversations about the role of social media in spreading harmful content. It has widened the public’s understanding of the rampant uptake of digitally disseminated misogyny, the legacies of Andrew Tate and those like him, and the violence perpetuated by the manosphere. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has even supported…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
