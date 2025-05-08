Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Vital for Durable Peace in Africa’s Great Lakes Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), and Foreign Minister of Rwanda Olivier Nduhungirehe, signing the Declaration of Principles at the US State Department, Washington, DC, April 25, 2025. © 2025 Graeme Sloan/Sipa via AP Photo United States-led efforts to end the current armed conflict in Africa’s Great Lakes region appear oblivious to one of the key drivers of the hostilities: the region’s history of failing to punish those responsible for atrocities in eastern Democratic Republic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cuba revokes conditional release of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro
~ David Attenborough’s Ocean reveals how bottom trawling is hurting sealife in horrifying detail
~ How Canada can turn tariff tensions into a global affordable housing alliance
~ Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza could open the door for annexation of the West Bank
~ What does Netanyahu’s plan for ‘conquering’ Gaza mean for Israel, Palestine and their neighbours? Expert Q&A
~ Israel’s peace movement offers a ray of hope amid the pain of Gaza conflict
~ Donald Trump has reduced tariffs on British metals and cars, but how important is this trade deal? Experts react
~ Four records that embody the joy of the double album – from the Beatles to Outkast
~ Objective pain score? Here’s the problem with that
~ A beginner’s guide to vegan fashion (and how to spot ‘greenwashing’)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter