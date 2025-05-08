Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Court Restricts Criminal Defamation Lawsuits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Daniel Tangkilisan (C), the environmentalist who filed the petition, and Todung Mulya Lubis (L-C) and other lawyers from the LSM law firm, at Indonesia’s Constitutional Court in Jakarta, April 29, 2025. © 2025 LSM Law Firm In an important step towards protecting online speech, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on April 29 issued two rulings that provide important clarifications to the country’s Electronic Information and Transaction Law, used to regulate the internet.For decades, government officials and powerful private actors, including companies and religious…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
