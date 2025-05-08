Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights body rules Guatemala failed displaced Mayan Peoples

The UN Human Rights Committee has found that Guatemala did not follow through on promises to resettle and compensate Mayan Peoples who remain forcibly displaced. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India/Pakistan: Urgent need to protect civilians amidst escalating hostilities
~ Chinese research isn’t taken as seriously as papers from elsewhere – my new study
~ Secrets of the Thames: mudlarking treasures showcase history of London’s river and the people who scour its banks
~ Why loneliness should be treated as a social issue
~ Could psychedelics help you to drink less alcohol? Our new study aims to find out
~ Russia looks to frame war as an inevitable part of life on Victory Day
~ Black students are increasingly less likely to get a first or 2:1 than their white peers
~ Recycling asphalt pavement can help the environment − now scientists are putting the safety of recycled pavement to the test
~ Decentralized finance is booming − and so are the security risks. My team surveyed nearly 500 crypto investors and uncovered the most common mistakes
~ ‘Grit’ and relentless perseverance can take a toll on brain health − particularly for people facing social stresses like racism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter