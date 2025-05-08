Tolerance.ca
Secrets of the Thames: mudlarking treasures showcase history of London’s river and the people who scour its banks

By Thomas Lucking, PhD Candidate in History, University of East Anglia
Twice a day, every day, the tides of the River Thames rise and fall, revealing a foreshore that, in the middle of London, has been a focus of human activity for millennia.

Making use of the limited windows of time in which the riverbank is exposed, devoted hobbyists known as mudlarks scour the river’s edge for historic and interesting finds. The mudlarks, through their dedication, have assembled impressive collections of objects, each of which adds yet another small piece of London’s history to the archaeological record.

Secrets of the Thames, a new…


Read complete article

