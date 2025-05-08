Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humans are killing helpful insects in hundreds of ways − simple steps can reduce the harm

By Christopher Halsch, Ecologist, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Eliza Grames, Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Insects are all around us – an ant on the sidewalk, a bee buzzing by, a butterfly floating on the breeze – and they shape the world we experience. They pollinate flowering plants, decompose waste, control pests, and are critical links in food chains.

Despite how much humans rely on insects, our actions are reducing their populations in many parts of the world. A recent study found that the United States lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
