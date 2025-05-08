Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fraudulent crowdfunding after the Lapu Lapu tragedy highlights the need for vigilance and oversight

By Jeremy Snyder, Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Valorie A. Crooks, Professor, Department of Geography, Simon Fraser University
Around 100,000 members of Vancouver’s Filipino community and other residents recently gathered to take part in the Lapu Lapu street festival to celebrate Filipino culture. This vibrant community celebration ended in tragedy when a vehicle was driven at high speed through the festival.

Eleven people were killed in the April 26 attack, and dozens injured in what acting police chief Steve Rai called the “darkest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
