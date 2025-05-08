Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Somaliland’s 30-year quest for recognition: could US interests make the difference?

By Aleksi Ylönen, Professor, United States International University
More than three decades after unilaterally declaring independence from Somalia, Somaliland still seeks international recognition as a sovereign state. Despite a lack of formal acknowledgement, the breakaway state has built a relatively stable system of governance. This has drawn increasing interest from global powers,


~ UN rights body rules Guatemala failed displaced Mayan Peoples
~ India/Pakistan: Urgent need to protect civilians amidst escalating hostilities
~ Chinese research isn’t taken as seriously as papers from elsewhere – my new study
~ Secrets of the Thames: mudlarking treasures showcase history of London’s river and the people who scour its banks
~ Why loneliness should be treated as a social issue
~ Could psychedelics help you to drink less alcohol? Our new study aims to find out
~ Russia looks to frame war as an inevitable part of life on Victory Day
~ Black students are increasingly less likely to get a first or 2:1 than their white peers
~ Recycling asphalt pavement can help the environment − now scientists are putting the safety of recycled pavement to the test
~ Decentralized finance is booming − and so are the security risks. My team surveyed nearly 500 crypto investors and uncovered the most common mistakes
