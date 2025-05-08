Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 5 2025

By Georgia Popplewell
Try your luck on our very first News Quiz, where you can test your knowledge of topics and events covered in recent Global Voices stories!


~ For Mother’s Day, Ugandan Moms of LGBT People Speak Out
~ Sudan: Advanced Chinese weaponry provided by UAE identified in breach of arms embargo – new investigation
~ Lithuania: Decision to leave convention banning anti-personnel mines could put civilian lives at risk
~ Grattan on Friday: Bitter struggle in Liberals for likely poisoned chalice, as Jacinta Price defects from Nationals
~ Alberta has long accused Ottawa of trying to destroy its oil industry. That’s a dangerous myth
~ 100 years of boom and bust: a potted history of Hollywood’s long relationship with Australia
~ Even as emissions level off, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is growing faster than ever. Here’s why
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Pocock wants us to aim for up to 90% reduction in emissions by 2035
~ Exiled Vietnamese blogger ‘Mother Mushroom’ calls for transnational solidarity
~ ‘Everyone lives in fear’: trapped between two warring nuclear giants, the people of Kashmir continue to suffer
