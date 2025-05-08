Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Advanced Chinese weaponry provided by UAE identified in breach of arms embargo – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Sophisticated Chinese weaponry, re-exported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing UN arms embargo, Amnesty International said following a new investigation. By analysing pictures and videos showing the aftermath of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Amnesty […] The post Sudan: Advanced Chinese weaponry provided by UAE identified in breach of arms embargo – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
