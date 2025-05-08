Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta has long accused Ottawa of trying to destroy its oil industry. That’s a dangerous myth

By Ian Urquhart, Professor Emeritus, Political Science, University of Alberta
Has Ottawa facilitated or obstructed the spectacular post-1990 growth of oilsands production? The evidence is clear: the federal government has been a major oilsands booster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Bitter struggle in Liberals for likely poisoned chalice, as Jacinta Price defects from Nationals
~ 100 years of boom and bust: a potted history of Hollywood’s long relationship with Australia
~ Even as emissions level off, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is growing faster than ever. Here’s why
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Pocock wants us to aim for up to 90% reduction in emissions by 2035
~ Exiled Vietnamese blogger ‘Mother Mushroom’ calls for transnational solidarity
~ ‘Everyone lives in fear’: trapped between two warring nuclear giants, the people of Kashmir continue to suffer
~ Greens’ election hubris – how the minor party lost its way and now its leader
~ In the age of the influencer, does the political backing of News Corp matter anymore?
~ Greece: Media Freedom in Crisis
~ Taiwan's Yilan Creole: Revitalizing the only Japanese-based creole language in the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter