Children in need of ‘rescuing’: challenging the myths at the heart of the global adoption industry
By Samara Kim, PhD Candidate & Researcher, Southern Cross University
Kathomi Gatwiri, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
Lynne McPherson, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
For decades, intercountry adoptees were told they were ‘abandoned’, ‘rescued’ or ‘unwanted’. But these long-held stories are now under scrutiny.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 7, 2025