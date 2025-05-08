Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Media Freedom in Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Newspapers hanging on a kiosk in the center of Athens, Greece on March 24, 2022. © 2022 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via AP The pervasive and deliberate constraints on journalism in Greece are creating an environment in which critical reporting is stifled, and self-censorship becomes the norm.Journalists face state surveillance, harassment, and intimidation by pro-government actors, and abusive lawsuits by politicians, all of which threaten democracy and the rule of law.The EU Commission and the EU as a whole need to monitor the situation carefully and ensure that genuine…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
