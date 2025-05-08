Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwan's Yilan Creole: Revitalizing the only Japanese-based creole language in the world

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
Yilan is a Japanese-based creole language that was developed from colonial interactions between the speakers of the Indigenous Taiwanese Atayal language, Seediq language, and Japanese colonists during the period when Taiwan was under Japanese colonization (1895–1945).


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
