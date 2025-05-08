Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forest home of ‘polar dinosaurs’ 120 million years ago in southern Australia recreated in detail for the first time

By Vera Korasidis, Lecturer in Environmental Geoscience, The University of Melbourne
Roughly 140 million to 100 million years ago, the piece of land that is modern day Australia was located much further south on Earth. In fact, what is now Victoria was once within the polar circle, up to 80 degrees south of the equator and shrouded in darkness for months at a time.

Despite these harsh conditions, dinosaurs thrived here, leaving behind evidence of their existence at various palaeontological sites.

For decades, scientists have come to these sites to study the rocks containing the bones of these ancient creatures in order to better understand them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Everyone lives in fear’: trapped between two warring nuclear giants, the people of Kashmir continue to suffer
~ Greens’ election hubris – how the minor party lost its way and now its leader
~ In the age of the influencer, does the political backing of News Corp matter anymore?
~ Greece: Media Freedom in Crisis
~ Taiwan's Yilan Creole: Revitalizing the only Japanese-based creole language in the world
~ Myanmar: Life-saving education funding must be restored following USAID cuts
~ Explore the new House of Representatives
~ Children in need of ‘rescuing’: challenging the myths at the heart of the global adoption industry
~ Ovarian cysts can be painful when they burst. When do you need to see a doctor?
~ Women’s sports are fighting an uphill battle against our social media algorithms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter