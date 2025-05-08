Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s sports are fighting an uphill battle against our social media algorithms

By Hans Westerbeek, Professor of International Sport Business, Head of Sport Business Insights Group, Victoria University
Often, women’s sport isn’t seen on users’ digital media feeds. This is not a glitch, it is a structural flaw in how digital platforms serve content.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
