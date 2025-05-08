Tolerance.ca
New taxes on super didn’t get much attention in the election campaign. But they could be tricky to implement

By Mark Melatos, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Sydney
The re-election of the Albanese government has led to renewed concern about planned changes to the taxation of investment returns in superannuation funds.

Labor’s emphatic victory on Saturday night, including what looks like an increased presence in the Senate, suggests the legislation is likely to become…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
