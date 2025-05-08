Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inadmissible evidence: why a routine traffic stop and police photo went all the way to the Supreme Court

By Alexandra Allen-Franks, Senior Lecturer, Law School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
A recent decision by New Zealand’s highest court means police will need to be extra careful about how they obtain and use evidence in criminal investigations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Everyone lives in fear’: trapped between two warring nuclear giants, the people of Kashmir continue to suffer
~ Greens’ election hubris – how the minor party lost its way and now its leader
~ In the age of the influencer, does the political backing of News Corp matter anymore?
~ Greece: Media Freedom in Crisis
~ Taiwan's Yilan Creole: Revitalizing the only Japanese-based creole language in the world
~ Myanmar: Life-saving education funding must be restored following USAID cuts
~ Explore the new House of Representatives
~ Children in need of ‘rescuing’: challenging the myths at the heart of the global adoption industry
~ Forest home of ‘polar dinosaurs’ 120 million years ago in southern Australia recreated in detail for the first time
~ Ovarian cysts can be painful when they burst. When do you need to see a doctor?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter