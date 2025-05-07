Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: 87 Groups Condemn Arrests of Activist’s Relatives

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anna Kwok, executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, at a rally in support of Hong Kong 47, Washington DC, November 19, 2024.  © 2024 May Yeung / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo (New York) – Hong Kong authorities’ unjust arrests of the father and brother of the prominent US-based activist Anna Kwok is an escalation of the Chinese government’s use of cross-border repression, 87 international and diaspora rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said today in two jointstatements.Anna Kwok’s father, Kwok Yin-sang, 68, was arrested…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
