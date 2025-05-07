Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MAGA’s ‘war on empathy’ might not be original, but it is dangerous

By Michael Cameron, PhD Candidate of English, Dalhousie University
Shoshannah Bryn Jones Square, Assistant Professor in Literature, the Environment, and Climate Change, Mount Allison University
MAGA’s approach to empathy is less a well-meaning critique than an all-out war as figures like Elon Musk and Jordan Peterson incorrectly — and dangerously — dismiss it as weakness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
