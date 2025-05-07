Tolerance.ca
No matter who the next pope is, US Catholics stand ‘at a crossroads’ − a sociologist explains

By Maureen K. Day, Research Fellow, Center for Religion and Civic Culture, University of Southern California
More than 130 cardinals entered the Sistine Chapel on May 7, 2025. With the announcement “Extra omnes” – “all out” – the doors have been closed and the cardinals sequestered to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church. They will vote, confer, pray and vote again until a candidate acquires the two-thirds majority needed to become pope.

Ten of the men voting this week are from the United States. The Conversation U.S. asked Maureen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
