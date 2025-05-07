Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

While the Liberals haemorrhaged, the Nationals held their own. Is it time to break up the Coalition?

By Linda Botterill, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Among the notable features of this year’s election campaign was that Australia’s second-oldest political party was apparently missing in action. At the same time, it managed to avoid the rout inflicted on its coalition partner.

The Nationals, who have represented rural and regional Australia in the federal parliament for more than a century, were nowhere to be seen as an identifiable, separate political party.

This isn’t unusual. The parties that make up the Coalition do highly targeted messaging in their electorates, but then fall neatly into policy lockstep when an election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India-Pakistan strikes: 5 essential reads on decades of rivalry and tensions over Kashmir
~ MAGA’s ‘war on empathy’ might not be original, but it is dangerous
~ Tips for starting a business in Canada, according to entrepreneurs who have done it
~ No matter who the next pope is, US Catholics stand ‘at a crossroads’ − a sociologist explains
~ Australia is set to be a renewables nation. After Labor’s win, there’s no turning back
~ Why is hospital parking so expensive? Two economics researchers explain
~ Europe’s worst mass murder since World War II happened at Srebrenica. Gretchen Shirm’s novel witnesses the war crimes trial
~ ‘Utu’ as foreign policy: how a Māori worldview can make sense of a shifting world order
~ Vietnam is poised to become a top 20 economy, so why is Australia taking so long to make trade and investment links?
~ Marvel’s Thunderbolts* shines a light on men’s mental illness – but falls down with this outdated plotline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter