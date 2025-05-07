While the Liberals haemorrhaged, the Nationals held their own. Is it time to break up the Coalition?
By Linda Botterill, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Among the notable features of this year’s election campaign was that Australia’s second-oldest political party was apparently missing in action. At the same time, it managed to avoid the rout inflicted on its coalition partner.
The Nationals, who have represented rural and regional Australia in the federal parliament for more than a century, were nowhere to be seen as an identifiable, separate political party.
This isn’t unusual. The parties that make up the Coalition do highly targeted messaging in their electorates, but then fall neatly into policy lockstep when an election…
