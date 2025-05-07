Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Utu’ as foreign policy: how a Māori worldview can make sense of a shifting world order

By Nicholas Ross Smith, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Utu is commonly misunderstood to mean violent revenge, but it really describes reciprocity, harmony and balance – ideas central to New Zealand’s international relations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India-Pakistan strikes: 5 essential reads on decades of rivalry and tensions over Kashmir
~ MAGA’s ‘war on empathy’ might not be original, but it is dangerous
~ Tips for starting a business in Canada, according to entrepreneurs who have done it
~ No matter who the next pope is, US Catholics stand ‘at a crossroads’ − a sociologist explains
~ While the Liberals haemorrhaged, the Nationals held their own. Is it time to break up the Coalition?
~ Australia is set to be a renewables nation. After Labor’s win, there’s no turning back
~ Why is hospital parking so expensive? Two economics researchers explain
~ Europe’s worst mass murder since World War II happened at Srebrenica. Gretchen Shirm’s novel witnesses the war crimes trial
~ Vietnam is poised to become a top 20 economy, so why is Australia taking so long to make trade and investment links?
~ Marvel’s Thunderbolts* shines a light on men’s mental illness – but falls down with this outdated plotline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter