Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Ruling against NSO Group in Whatsapp case a “momentous win in fight against spyware abuse”

By Amnesty International
Responding to a ruling that spyware maker NSO Group must pay more than USD167 million in damages to Whatsapp, Rebecca White, Amnesty International’s researcher on targeted surveillance, said: “This is a momentous win in the fight against spyware abuse. NSO Group, which develops the notorious and highly invasive Pegasus spyware, has been implicated in severe […] The post Global: Ruling against NSO Group in Whatsapp case a “momentous win in fight against spyware abuse” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India-Pakistan strikes: 5 essential reads on decades of rivalry and tensions over Kashmir
~ MAGA’s ‘war on empathy’ might not be original, but it is dangerous
~ Tips for starting a business in Canada, according to entrepreneurs who have done it
~ No matter who the next pope is, US Catholics stand ‘at a crossroads’ − a sociologist explains
~ While the Liberals haemorrhaged, the Nationals held their own. Is it time to break up the Coalition?
~ Australia is set to be a renewables nation. After Labor’s win, there’s no turning back
~ Why is hospital parking so expensive? Two economics researchers explain
~ Europe’s worst mass murder since World War II happened at Srebrenica. Gretchen Shirm’s novel witnesses the war crimes trial
~ ‘Utu’ as foreign policy: how a Māori worldview can make sense of a shifting world order
~ Vietnam is poised to become a top 20 economy, so why is Australia taking so long to make trade and investment links?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter