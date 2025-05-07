Fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is worsening gender-based violence against women
By Annie Bunting, Professor of Law & Society, York University, York Research Chair in International Gender Justice & Peacebuilding, York University, Canada
Heather Tasker, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Dalhousie University
As violence continues to displace people in the eastern DRC, women face a heightened risk of sexual and gender-based violence.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 7, 2025