Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aaliyah’s turn as a vampire in the nu-metal film Queen of the Damned is an often-overlooked part of her legacy

By Francesca Sobande, Reader in Digital Media Studies, Cardiff University
The music and life of Black women is memorialised in mainstream media in ways that rarely recognise their wholeness and the true extent of their work’s impact.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India-Pakistan strikes: 5 essential reads on decades of rivalry and tensions over Kashmir
~ MAGA’s ‘war on empathy’ might not be original, but it is dangerous
~ Tips for starting a business in Canada, according to entrepreneurs who have done it
~ No matter who the next pope is, US Catholics stand ‘at a crossroads’ − a sociologist explains
~ While the Liberals haemorrhaged, the Nationals held their own. Is it time to break up the Coalition?
~ Australia is set to be a renewables nation. After Labor’s win, there’s no turning back
~ Why is hospital parking so expensive? Two economics researchers explain
~ Europe’s worst mass murder since World War II happened at Srebrenica. Gretchen Shirm’s novel witnesses the war crimes trial
~ ‘Utu’ as foreign policy: how a Māori worldview can make sense of a shifting world order
~ Vietnam is poised to become a top 20 economy, so why is Australia taking so long to make trade and investment links?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter