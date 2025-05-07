VE Day: how personal first-hand accounts help keep everyday narratives of wartime Britain alive
By Hazel Hall, Emeritus Professor in the School of Computing, Engineering, and Built Environment, Edinburgh Napier University
From street parties to flypasts, the myriad events of VE Day – which this year commemorates the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe – take place against the backdrop of grand wartime narratives. These include accounts of military strategy, major battles and political decisions made by global leaders. Central to the day are the few remaining second world war veterans and the memory of those who lost their lives in the conflict between 1939 and 1945.
While military and political history may…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 7, 2025