Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Captain Planet cartoons shaped my awareness of the nature crisis

By Muzammal Ahmad Khan, Lecturer in Business and Management, University of the West of Scotland
Captain Planet is set to return more than three decades since it first broadcast on TV. A new comic book series by Dynamite Entertainment promises to bring the 1990s environmental hero to a new generation.

For those of us who grew up watching the original show, the message feels just as urgent today as it did then. As a researcher…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
