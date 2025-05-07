Tolerance.ca
Conclave: the chemistry behind the black and white smoke

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
This week, 133 cardinals have gathered in the Vatican to elect a new leader of the Catholic church. During their deliberations, the only indications of their progress are the regular plumes of smoke wafting from a freshly installed chimney perched on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

Tradition holds that black smoke indicates the cardinals have not yet agreed on a new leader, while white smoke signals that a new Pope has been elected. But what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
