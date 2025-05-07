Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s ‘thousand friends, zero enemies’ approach sees President Subianto courting China and US

By Gilang Kembara, Research Fellow, Nanyang Technological University
For much of April and into May, a team of negotiators from Indonesia have been in Washington to discuss trading relations between the world’s largest economy and another forecast to be in the Top 5 within a generation.

The Southeast Asian nation was among those hit hard by the across-the-board tariffs announced on April 2, 2025, by President…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
