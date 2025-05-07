Tolerance.ca
Measles could again become widespread as cases surge worldwide

By Rebecca Schein, Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease Pediatrics, Michigan State University
Globally, measles is on the rise across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South America and parts of Europe. In 2025, North and South America saw 11 times more cases than during the same period last year. In Europe, measles rates are at their highest point in 25 years.

In the U.S., as of May 2, 2025, health…The Conversation


