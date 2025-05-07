Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does free schooling give girls a better chance in life? Burundi study shows the poorest benefited most

By Frederik Wild, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Heidelberg
David Stadelmann, Chair of Economic Policy and Economic Development, Bayreuth University
Teenage pregnancy rates remain high across many parts of the developing world: In Africa, on average, about one in ten girls between the ages of 15 and 19 has already given birth. These early pregnancies often come with serious consequences for young mothers and their children. They are linked to lower education levels, poorer health outcomes, and reduced economic opportunities.

Scientists, development agencies and NGOs have long heralded education as a powerful tool to reduce early childbearing.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
