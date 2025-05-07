The environmental, social and public health toll of Europe’s factory farming dependency
By Lourenzo Fernández-Prieto, Director Científico CISPAC (Centro Interuniversitario de Paisaxes Atlánticas Culturais) G.I. HISTAGRA. Depto de Historia (USC), Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Daniel Lanero Táboas, Profesor de Historia Contemporánea, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
The crisis sparked by the Trump administration’s tariff policy has forced the world to consider which industries will be hardest hit by future levies on imports and exports.
Soy and corn are two of the US’ main exports to Europe, and are among the products that the European Union (EU) plans to tax in response to US tariffs. This is a reminder of the extraordinary impact that factory farming has on the balance of trade, as these two staple crops are imported in huge quantities…
© The Conversation
