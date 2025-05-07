Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel must immediately abandon any plans for annexation in Gaza and mass forcible transfer of Palestinians

By Amnesty International
The Israeli government must immediately abandon its recently unveiled plans for expanded military operations including plans to annex territory and forcibly displace Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip, which would gravely violate international law, said Amnesty International today.   Israel has continued to commit genocidal acts, fully aware of the irreversible harm being inflicted […] The post Israel must immediately abandon any plans for annexation in Gaza and mass forcible transfer of Palestinians   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria/UK: “Historic moment” as community devastated by Shell oil spills have final chance for justice
~ Homo sapiens regularly crossed the Pyrenees during the Ice Age – here’s what they took with them
~ Antibiotic resistance dates back millions of years, with important lessons for modern medicine
~ Palestinian Voices: A Papacy That Felt Closer
~ Meta’s new AI chatbot is yet another tool for harvesting data to potentially sell you stuff
~ Labor says its second term will be about productivity reform. These ideas could help shift the dial
~ How do you put a tariff on movies? Here’s what Trump’s plan could mean for Australia
~ How maximum security prison inmates and officers worked together to create a farm behind bars
~ Australia doesn’t have a federal Human Rights Act – but the election clears the way for overdue reform
~ The Conversation Africa’s first 10 years: a story of new media powered by generosity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter