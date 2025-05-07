Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African women at higher risk of pre-eclampsia – a dangerous pregnancy complication

By Annettee Nakimuli, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Makerere University
Pre-eclampsia is a danger to pregnant women. It’s a complication characterised by high blood pressure and organ damage, arising during the second half of pregnancy, in labour or in the first week after delivery.

It plays a major role in about 16% of the deaths of pregnant women in sub-Saharan Africa.

And…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel must immediately abandon any plans for annexation in Gaza and mass forcible transfer of Palestinians
~ Nigeria/UK: “Historic moment” as community devastated by Shell oil spills have final chance for justice
~ Homo sapiens regularly crossed the Pyrenees during the Ice Age – here’s what they took with them
~ Antibiotic resistance dates back millions of years, with important lessons for modern medicine
~ Palestinian Voices: A Papacy That Felt Closer
~ Meta’s new AI chatbot is yet another tool for harvesting data to potentially sell you stuff
~ Labor says its second term will be about productivity reform. These ideas could help shift the dial
~ How do you put a tariff on movies? Here’s what Trump’s plan could mean for Australia
~ How maximum security prison inmates and officers worked together to create a farm behind bars
~ Australia doesn’t have a federal Human Rights Act – but the election clears the way for overdue reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter