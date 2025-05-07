Antibiotic resistance dates back millions of years, with important lessons for modern medicine
By M. Paloma Reche Sainz, Profesora de Microbiología de la Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad CEU San Pablo, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Rubén Agudo Torres, Profesor Colaborador Doctor. Departamento de Química y Bioquímica, área de Bioquímica y Biología Molecular, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Sergio Rius Rocabert, Profesor colaborador doctor en microbiología. Virólogo e inmunólogo., Universidad CEU San Pablo
Antibiotics are widely considered one of the most important advances in the history of medicine. Their introduction into clinical practice during the 1940s marked a major milestone in the control of infectious diseases, and these medicines have since improved human health and prolonged life expectancy.
Today, bacterial resistance to antibiotics has become a global threat, and presents a major challenge to medicine. Antibiotics’ extensive and often…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 7, 2025