Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian Voices: A Papacy That Felt Closer

By Civic Media Observatory
In this edition, we shift the focus to a narrative emerging from Palestine following Pope Francis’s passing and what this might mean for the Palestinian community.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meta’s new AI chatbot is yet another tool for harvesting data to potentially sell you stuff
~ Labor says its second term will be about productivity reform. These ideas could help shift the dial
~ How do you put a tariff on movies? Here’s what Trump’s plan could mean for Australia
~ How maximum security prison inmates and officers worked together to create a farm behind bars
~ Australia doesn’t have a federal Human Rights Act – but the election clears the way for overdue reform
~ The Conversation Africa’s first 10 years: a story of new media powered by generosity
~ 10 reasons why banning social media for New Zealanders under 16 is a bad idea – and will affect adults too
~ India and Pakistan have fought many wars in the past. Are we on the precipice of a new one?
~ Can what you eat during pregnancy and breastfeeding affect whether your child develops food allergies?
~ In an election that played out on social media as much as TV, do leaders’ debates still matter?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter