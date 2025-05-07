Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation Africa’s first 10 years: a story of new media powered by generosity

By Candice Bailey, Strategic Initiatives Editor
Caroline Southey, Founding Editor
Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation Africa
Lyrr Thurston, Copy Editor
Starting from scratch is daunting. And exhilarating. Your heart pounds, you can taste adrenaline, the sense of urgency and anticipation makes you high. I can recall each of these sensations 10 years after the thrilling moment when The Conversation Africa went live, and our first newsletter was sent out. Thanks to some nifty software, we were able to watch readers open their emails in real time in cities and towns in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Malawi, Zimbabwe as well as beyond in the US, the UK, India, France, Japan and Australia.

We’d gone live. People were reading…The Conversation


