Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 reasons why banning social media for New Zealanders under 16 is a bad idea – and will affect adults too

By Alex Beattie, Lecturer, Media and Communication, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
There is global interest in limiting social media access for young people. But the arguments for a ban for people under 16 don’t really stack up.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India and Pakistan have fought many wars in the past. Are we on the precipice of a new one?
~ Can what you eat during pregnancy and breastfeeding affect whether your child develops food allergies?
~ In an election that played out on social media as much as TV, do leaders’ debates still matter?
~ COVID is still around and a risk to vulnerable people. What are the symptoms in 2025? And how long does it last?
~ More than 50 years after trying to reach Venus, a failed Soviet spacecraft is about to return to Earth
~ For 100 years, we have marvelled at planetariums. Here’s a brief history of how humans brought the stars indoors
~ The Premier League champions have already been crowned but there’s still a lot on the line – mainly money
~ Greens leader Adam Bandt and Teal Zoe Daniel likely to lose their seats
~ Labor has promised fast action to cut student debt, but arts students will have to wait for lower fees
~ How having no pants in public went from a nightmare to the Met Gala’s hottest fashion trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter