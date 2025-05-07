Can what you eat during pregnancy and breastfeeding affect whether your child develops food allergies?
By Jennifer Koplin, Evidence and Translation Lead, National Allergy Centre of Excellence; Chief Investigator, Centre of Food Allergy Research; Associate Professor and Group Leader, Childhood Allergy & Epidemiology Group, Child Health Research Centre, The University of Queensland
Debbie Palmer, Head, Early Life & Life-Course Health Program; Team Lead, Nutrition in Early Life; Food Allergy Stream Co-chair, National Allergy Centre of Excellence, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Desalegn Markos Shifti, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Many questions pop up when you’re growing or raising a new baby.
Among them, women often wonder if what they eat during pregnancy or breastfeeding will affect whether or not their child will have a food allergy.
Researchers have also been trying to answer this question for many years.
A baby’s exposure to food allergens during pregnancy and via breast milk is thought to be important. Experts believe it could allow the child to start developing helpful immune responses so they tolerate…
