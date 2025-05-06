For 100 years, we have marvelled at planetariums. Here’s a brief history of how humans brought the stars indoors
By Martin Bush, Senior Lecturer in History and Philosophy of Science, The University of Melbourne
Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria Research Institute
As the night sky became polluted with light from electrified cities, people built planetariums. Today, they’re more impressive than ever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 6, 2025