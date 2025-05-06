Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For 100 years, we have marvelled at planetariums. Here’s a brief history of how humans brought the stars indoors

By Martin Bush, Senior Lecturer in History and Philosophy of Science, The University of Melbourne
Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria Research Institute
As the night sky became polluted with light from electrified cities, people built planetariums. Today, they’re more impressive than ever.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
