Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How having no pants in public went from a nightmare to the Met Gala’s hottest fashion trend

By Jye Marshall, Lecturer, Fashion Design, School of Design and Architecture, Swinburne University of Technology
K-pop’s Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter both opted for leggy looks at this year’s Met Gala. But the origins of going pantless can be traced back several decades.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
