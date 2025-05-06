Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avoiding AI is hard – but our freedom to opt out must be protected

By James Jin Kang, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science, RMIT University Vietnam
As AI algorithms quietly take over life’s most important decisions, the right to opt out is fading – and with it, our autonomy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: why it’s about innovative approaches to health, not household costs
~ Popes have been European for hundreds of years. Is it time for one from Africa or Asia?
~ The election of a new pope is announced with smoke: what do the colours mean, and how are they made?
~ Buddha’s foster mother played a key role in the orphaned prince’s life – and is a model for Buddhists on Mother’s Day
~ More Australians are overdosing on GHB. But there are ways to reduce your risk
~ Cheap overseas, ruinous in Australia: here’s how to make double-glazed windows the norm
~ Mark Carney tells Donald Trump ‘Canada is not for sale’ in a high-stakes Oval Office meeting
~ New Canadian Prime Minister Should Prioritize Rights
~ UN Needs to Protect its Vital, Yet Underfunded, Human Rights Work
~ Choosing singlehood? Here are 5 tips for thriving while being single
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter