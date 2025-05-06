Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cheap overseas, ruinous in Australia: here’s how to make double-glazed windows the norm

By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor in Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Lisa de Kleyn, Research Fellow in Climate Change Adaptation, La Trobe University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Tom Simko, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Double-glazing keeps homes at pleasant temperatures without much need for heating or cooling. But history and cost mean they’re rare in Australia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: why it’s about innovative approaches to health, not household costs
~ Popes have been European for hundreds of years. Is it time for one from Africa or Asia?
~ The election of a new pope is announced with smoke: what do the colours mean, and how are they made?
~ Buddha’s foster mother played a key role in the orphaned prince’s life – and is a model for Buddhists on Mother’s Day
~ More Australians are overdosing on GHB. But there are ways to reduce your risk
~ Avoiding AI is hard – but our freedom to opt out must be protected
~ Mark Carney tells Donald Trump ‘Canada is not for sale’ in a high-stakes Oval Office meeting
~ New Canadian Prime Minister Should Prioritize Rights
~ UN Needs to Protect its Vital, Yet Underfunded, Human Rights Work
~ Choosing singlehood? Here are 5 tips for thriving while being single
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter