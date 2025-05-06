Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Canadian Prime Minister Should Prioritize Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers his victory speech in the Canadian Federal Election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 28, 2025. © 2025 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP Photo On April 28th, Canadians voted to elect a Liberal government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. The election took place amidst a looming trade war and threats by United States President Donald Trump to turn Canada into the 51stUS state, igniting a debate amongst Canadians on national identity and values. Moreover, the election marks a new opportunity for the Canadian government to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Milkshake tax’: why it’s about innovative approaches to health, not household costs
~ Popes have been European for hundreds of years. Is it time for one from Africa or Asia?
~ The election of a new pope is announced with smoke: what do the colours mean, and how are they made?
~ Buddha’s foster mother played a key role in the orphaned prince’s life – and is a model for Buddhists on Mother’s Day
~ More Australians are overdosing on GHB. But there are ways to reduce your risk
~ Avoiding AI is hard – but our freedom to opt out must be protected
~ Cheap overseas, ruinous in Australia: here’s how to make double-glazed windows the norm
~ Mark Carney tells Donald Trump ‘Canada is not for sale’ in a high-stakes Oval Office meeting
~ UN Needs to Protect its Vital, Yet Underfunded, Human Rights Work
~ Choosing singlehood? Here are 5 tips for thriving while being single
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter