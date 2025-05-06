Tolerance.ca
UN Needs to Protect its Vital, Yet Underfunded, Human Rights Work

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, July 16, 2024. © 2024 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo Major-power cutbacks and delayed payments amidst conflict and insecurity are testing the very principles and frameworks upon which the international human rights infrastructure was built nearly 80 years ago. Human rights need defending now more than ever, which is why the United Nations leadership needs to ensure that its efforts to cut costs don’t jeopardize the UN’s critical human rights work.The Trump administration’s review of US engagement with multilateral…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
