Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘The Calling of Saint Matthew’ by Caravaggio was Pope Francis’ favorite painting − an art historian explains

By Virginia Raguin, Distinguished Professor of Humanities Emerita, College of the Holy Cross
The motto that Francis selected for his papacy, ‘looking at him with mercy, he chose him,’ was inspired by Caravaggio’s painting.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
